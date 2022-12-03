PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.25-$8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.88 billion-$8.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.84 billion. PVH also updated its Q4 guidance to approx $1.65 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PVH from $99.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on PVH from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on PVH from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.35.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $72.93 on Friday. PVH has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. PVH had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 2.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,439,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 109.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 348,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,695,000 after purchasing an additional 182,351 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 74.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,147,000 after purchasing an additional 167,984 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PVH by 9.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,067,000 after purchasing an additional 148,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in PVH by 245.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 82,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

