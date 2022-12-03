QITMEER NETWORK Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $7.45 Million (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $7.45 million and approximately $3,407.19 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be purchased for $1.98 or 0.00011644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QITMEER NETWORK has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QITMEER NETWORK is 1.99163074 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,971.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

