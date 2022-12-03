Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Short Interest Update

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,000 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the October 31st total of 287,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,950.0 days.

Qt Group Oyj Price Performance

Qt Group Oyj stock remained flat at $49.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. Qt Group Oyj has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $141.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.23.

Qt Group Oyj Company Profile

Qt Group Oyj develops, productizes, and licenses software development tools under commercial and open source licenses Finland, Norway, Germany, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and India. It offers Qt Design Studio, a user interface design and development tool for applications; Qt Creator, a cross-platform integrated development environment for application development; and Qt Framework that contains C++ library classes and APIs offers cross-platform development solutions.

