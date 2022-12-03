Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Short Interest Update

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,000 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the October 31st total of 287,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,950.0 days.
Qt Group Oyj Price Performance
Qt Group Oyj stock remained flat at $49.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. Qt Group Oyj has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $141.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.23.
Qt Group Oyj Company Profile
