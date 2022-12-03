Qtum (QTUM) Market Cap Reaches $233.36 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Qtum has a market cap of $233.36 million and $26.45 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $2.23 or 0.00013167 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,272.73 or 0.07499552 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00036593 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00079944 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00060355 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00024901 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,437,135 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.