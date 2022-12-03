Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 326 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,535,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,946,014,000 after buying an additional 604,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,843,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,877 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,636,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 128,313 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,494,000 after purchasing an additional 683,031 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,098,000 after purchasing an additional 83,354 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:WEC opened at $96.06 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.35.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WEC shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

