Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 63 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 633,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,430,000 after buying an additional 22,079 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at $44,673,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at $44,673,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HCA opened at $239.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.49. The firm has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.69.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.10.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

