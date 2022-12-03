Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 4.0% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 2.9% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $389.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $330.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.24. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.37.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.49%.
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.
