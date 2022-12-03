Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 34 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBAC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SBA Communications from $323.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.60.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $295.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 79.58 and a beta of 0.47. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $236.20 and a 1-year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.