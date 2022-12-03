Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLR opened at $110.85 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.54.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.21%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

