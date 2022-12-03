Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,012 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,774 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,695 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 64,031 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 695 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,477.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,477.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $174,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,261. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,960 shares of company stock worth $4,911,038. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.5 %

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ EA opened at $132.28 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $142.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

