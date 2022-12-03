Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 753 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,881 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 5,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $41.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.08.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.