Quantamental Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 121.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,625 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Autodesk by 107.9% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1,307.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock opened at $201.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.35. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $285.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 71.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $87,208.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,206 shares of company stock valued at $245,827 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.19.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

