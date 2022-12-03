Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $1.62 Million in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000. FLEETCOR Technologies accounts for approximately 0.7% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLT. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 375.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.08.

Shares of FLT opened at $193.60 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.69 and a 1 year high of $265.30. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.53 and a 200-day moving average of $207.98.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.