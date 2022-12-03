Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $1.93 Million in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 54,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000. Keurig Dr Pepper makes up about 0.9% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 158,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,444,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,221 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,011,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $10,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,703,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,202,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $10,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,703,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,202,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $506,064.42. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 142,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,980.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,300 shares of company stock worth $20,671,759 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

