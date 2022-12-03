Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases 1,494 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 885.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 107.3% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDG stock opened at $621.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $684.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $573.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $583.36.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TDG shares. Cfra boosted their target price on TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $735.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.67.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total transaction of $6,072,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,378,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $16,924,235. 8.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

