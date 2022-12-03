Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 3,939 Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 426.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Teleflex by 141.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:TFX opened at $242.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.26. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $182.65 and a 52 week high of $356.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.46.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

