Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stock Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 6,255.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Shutterstock by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,495,000 after acquiring an additional 138,474 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,018,000 after buying an additional 85,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,147,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 723,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,435,000 after buying an additional 147,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 494,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,360,000 after buying an additional 49,592 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities downgraded Shutterstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Shutterstock Price Performance

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

NYSE SSTK opened at $54.45 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $115.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Stories

