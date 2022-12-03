Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 17,756 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,756 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,828,205,000 after buying an additional 1,068,699 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,470,671 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,566,595,000 after buying an additional 398,230 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,768,131 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $929,211,000 after buying an additional 325,537 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,098,612,000 after buying an additional 3,537,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $952,259,000 after buying an additional 1,095,473 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.16.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $62.39 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.