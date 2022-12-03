Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 8,423.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,854 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.05% of Fisker worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Fisker in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Fisker by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fisker by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Fisker by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 84,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Fisker by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. 27.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSR stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.10. Fisker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.04). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 75.88% and a negative net margin of 669,901.25%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

FSR has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Fisker from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fisker from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on Fisker from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fisker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

