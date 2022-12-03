Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 211.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 309,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,013,000 after purchasing an additional 39,022 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total value of $922,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,300,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total value of $922,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,300,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,963,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,302,951.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.8 %

Several research firms have recently commented on AJG. Truist Financial upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.36.

NYSE AJG opened at $201.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.32 and a fifty-two week high of $201.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Recommended Stories

