Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $1.05 Million Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on EQR. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

NYSE:EQR opened at $64.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $59.32 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.