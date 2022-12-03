Quantfury Token (QTF) Price Hits $8.94

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 3rd. In the last week, Quantfury Token has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Quantfury Token has a market capitalization of $89.37 million and approximately $2,113.77 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantfury Token token can now be bought for $8.94 or 0.00052660 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token launched on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 8.91586495 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,676.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using US dollars.

