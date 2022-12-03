QUASA Price Up 10.3% This Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, QUASA has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $109.16 million and approximately $137,315.69 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0014203 USD and is up 12.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $138,300.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

