Quorum Information Technologies (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) Trading Up 13.5%

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 13.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 13,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Quorum Information Technologies Trading Up 13.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56.

Quorum Information Technologies Company Profile

Quorum Information Technologies, Inc engages in the automotive retail business industry. It also develops, markets, implements, and supports its software product, XSELLERATOR. The company was founded by Maury Marks in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

