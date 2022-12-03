Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Raised to $132.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RL. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on Ralph Lauren to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ralph Lauren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.92.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $115.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.67. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $135.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 89.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

