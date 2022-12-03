Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Buys 39,426 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,335,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,426 shares during the quarter. Acadia Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.7% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $20,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,363,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,255,000 after acquiring an additional 303,721 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,640,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,714,000 after acquiring an additional 606,843 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,200,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,702,000 after acquiring an additional 123,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,789,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,452,000 after acquiring an additional 318,158 shares during the last quarter.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

AKR opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.81.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -180.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AKR shares. Citigroup upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.