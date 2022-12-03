Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,405,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 297,000 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent accounts for 4.0% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $49,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $814,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 125,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 953,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,807,000 after acquiring an additional 39,221 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Insider Activity

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 281,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 281,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

AMH opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.73.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also

