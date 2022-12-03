Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Sells 383,520 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,412,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 383,520 shares during the period. Retail Opportunity Investments comprises 3.1% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.94% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $38,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,238,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,043,000 after acquiring an additional 297,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,382,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,090,000 after buying an additional 787,907 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,222,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,483,000 after buying an additional 312,668 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,070,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,678,000 after buying an additional 444,250 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,033,000 after buying an additional 305,808 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Down 0.5 %

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

ROIC opened at $15.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $20.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Further Reading

