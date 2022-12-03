Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Major Shareholder South Cone Investments Limited Buys 8,000 Shares of Stock

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $63,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,574,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,133,976.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

South Cone Investments Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 3,720 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,574.00.

On Friday, November 25th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 800 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $6,272.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 3,396 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $26,624.64.

On Monday, November 21st, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 3,200 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $25,184.00.

On Friday, November 18th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 13,300 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,617.00.

Rani Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RANI opened at $7.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $394.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $27.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Rani Therapeutics by 88.4% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

