Raymond James (RJF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on January 17th

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Raymond James has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Raymond James has a payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Raymond James to earn $9.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF stock opened at $119.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.05. Raymond James has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $126.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raymond James

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,195,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Raymond James by 52.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

