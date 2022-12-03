Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Short Interest Update

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the October 31st total of 2,250,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 348,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RYAM. StockNews.com began coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $2.60 to $1.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Trading Up 1.1 %

RYAM stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 767,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,725. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $511.77 million, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Rayonier Advanced Materials

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 22,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

