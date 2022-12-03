RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Short Interest Update

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,900 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the October 31st total of 246,600 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

RCM Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RCMT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.75. 69,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,471. RCM Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $28.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $145.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity at RCM Technologies

In related news, Director Richard A. Genovese sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard A. Genovese sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger H. Ballou sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $88,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,258.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,233 shares of company stock valued at $962,802 over the last 90 days. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCM Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 38.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley upgraded RCM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on RCM Technologies to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

