Real Foley Sells 11,000 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Stock

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Rating) Senior Officer Real Foley sold 11,000 shares of Teck Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total value of C$561,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,338,750.
Teck Resources Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of TSE TECK.A traded down C$0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching C$51.50. The stock had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633. Teck Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$33.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.45. The company has a market cap of C$26.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.14.
Teck Resources Company Profile
