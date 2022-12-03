Real Foley Sells 11,000 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Stock

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Rating) Senior Officer Real Foley sold 11,000 shares of Teck Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total value of C$561,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,338,750.

Teck Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE TECK.A traded down C$0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching C$51.50. The stock had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633. Teck Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$33.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.45. The company has a market cap of C$26.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.14.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

