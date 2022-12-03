Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Christopher Gibson Sells 37,210 Shares of Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 37,210 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $335,634.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,901.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Christopher Gibson sold 36,693 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $366,930.00.

On Thursday, October 6th, Christopher Gibson sold 36,053 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $417,493.74.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.48.

A number of research firms recently commented on RXRX. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,767,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,027 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,359,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,748,000 after purchasing an additional 627,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,835,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,084,000 after purchasing an additional 690,213 shares in the last quarter. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

