Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $819.33.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares in the company, valued at $190,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,827 shares of company stock valued at $20,585,843. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $858.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $870.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $785.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $709.44.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

