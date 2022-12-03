Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 10,147 Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned about 0.15% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 179,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 69,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DIAL opened at $17.86 on Friday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $21.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.64.

