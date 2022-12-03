Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 123 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,215 shares of company stock worth $1,904,360 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NEE opened at $85.20 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $169.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

