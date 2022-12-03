Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 269 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KNX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after acquiring an additional 972,139 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,013,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,918,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $839,919,000 after acquiring an additional 373,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 368,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,608,000 after acquiring an additional 338,120 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of KNX stock opened at $56.72 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.