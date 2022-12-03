Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,275 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,137,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,074 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,453,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 24,305 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

AT&T Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:T opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.58. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

