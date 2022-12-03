Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.08 Million Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,021 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.94 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.04.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.