Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 196 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,684 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,488,053,000 after purchasing an additional 433,659 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,350,357 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,048,063,000 after purchasing an additional 336,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,050,154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $833,475,000 after purchasing an additional 49,461 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.44.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $144.56 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.04 and a 12 month high of $270.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 516.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,320.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,178,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,922 shares of company stock worth $30,880,808 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

