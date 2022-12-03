Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Reduces Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,133.8% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 215,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,642,000 after acquiring an additional 198,467 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 47.4% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $117.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.21 and a 200 day moving average of $110.91. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $141.06.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

