Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 19,502 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,502 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,507,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041,149 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,253,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547,343 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,422 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $111,266,000.

MUB stock opened at $106.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $116.59.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

