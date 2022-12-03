Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 375 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 654.4% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 84,002 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the period.

Shares of IYR opened at $88.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.02. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

