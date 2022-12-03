Request 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.99 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0948 or 0.00000555 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $94.75 million and $2.99 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Request has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17,071.39 or 1.00004784 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010503 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005858 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00035941 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00040962 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005813 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021327 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00245615 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09119353 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $1,882,827.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

