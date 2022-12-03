Request Price Up 5% Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0937 or 0.00000550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $93.66 million and $3.09 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17,022.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010561 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036049 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00040671 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005828 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021354 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00245464 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09119353 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $1,882,827.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

