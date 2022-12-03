Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Nordic American Tankers Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nordic American Tankers in a report issued on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NAT. StockNews.com started coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

NAT opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $725.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.17.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.25 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a negative net margin of 117.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 6.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 89,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 127.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 5.6% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 174,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,369,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 52.6% during the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Featured Stories

