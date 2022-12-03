Reviewing Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) and PostRock Energy (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ)

PostRock Energy (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ – Get Rating) and Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PostRock Energy and Cenovus Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PostRock Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cenovus Energy $36.99 billion 1.03 $468.37 million $2.01 9.92

Cenovus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PostRock Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PostRock Energy N/A N/A N/A Cenovus Energy 7.66% 26.94% 12.22%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares PostRock Energy and Cenovus Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

PostRock Energy has a beta of -7.85, indicating that its stock price is 885% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenovus Energy has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.3% of Cenovus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.2% of PostRock Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PostRock Energy and Cenovus Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PostRock Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Cenovus Energy 0 1 4 0 2.80

Cenovus Energy has a consensus target price of $29.56, suggesting a potential upside of 48.22%. Given Cenovus Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than PostRock Energy.

Summary

Cenovus Energy beats PostRock Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PostRock Energy

PostRock Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Cherokee Basin project in southeastern Kansas, northeastern Oklahoma, and central Oklahoma. The firm also owns and operates minor oil and gas producing properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in July 2009 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan. This segments Foster Creek, Christina Lake, Sunrise, and Tucker oil sands projects, as well as Lloydminster thermal and conventional heavy oil assets The Conventional segment holds assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, Clearwater, and Rainbow Lake operating in Alberta and British Columbia, as well as interests in various natural gas processing facilities. The offshore segment engages in the exploration and development activities. The Canadian Manufacturing segment includes the owned and operated Lloydminster upgrading and asphalt refining complex, which upgrades heavy oil and bitumen into synthetic crude oil, diesel fuel, asphalt, and other ancillary products, as well as owns and operates the Bruderheim crude-by-rail terminal and two ethanol plants. The U.S. Manufacturing segment comprises the refining of crude oil to produce diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, asphalt, and other products. The Retail segment consists of marketing of its own and third-party refined petroleum products through retail, commercial, and bulk petroleum outlets, as well as wholesale channels. Cenovus Energy Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

