Reviewing Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) and Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) and Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Evans & Sutherland Computer and Eos Energy Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evans & Sutherland Computer 0 0 0 0 N/A Eos Energy Enterprises 0 1 2 0 2.67

Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 247.83%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than Evans & Sutherland Computer.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evans & Sutherland Computer N/A N/A N/A Eos Energy Enterprises -1,109.86% -2,650.45% -153.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Evans & Sutherland Computer and Eos Energy Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Evans & Sutherland Computer and Eos Energy Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evans & Sutherland Computer $27.72 million N/A -$1.60 million N/A N/A Eos Energy Enterprises $4.60 million 18.53 -$124.22 million ($3.55) -0.32

Evans & Sutherland Computer has higher revenue and earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.3% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Evans & Sutherland Computer shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Evans & Sutherland Computer beats Eos Energy Enterprises on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evans & Sutherland Computer

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces. It also produces content for planetariums, schools, science centers, other educational institutions, and entertainment venues; and show content for its own library that it licenses to customers and for specific customer requirements for planetarium and dome theaters. In addition, the company manufactures and installs metal domes with customized optical coatings and acoustical properties that are used for planetarium and dome theaters, and other custom applications; and designs and supplies geometrically complex structures for customized architectural treatments. Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

