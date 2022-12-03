Reviewing FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) & El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for El Pollo Loco and FAT Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score El Pollo Loco 0 0 0 0 N/A FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio El Pollo Loco $454.36 million 0.87 $29.12 million $0.57 18.79 FAT Brands $118.88 million 0.95 -$31.58 million ($4.75) -1.46

This table compares El Pollo Loco and FAT Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

El Pollo Loco has higher revenue and earnings than FAT Brands. FAT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than El Pollo Loco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares El Pollo Loco and FAT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets El Pollo Loco 4.42% 6.65% 3.48% FAT Brands -19.86% N/A -4.35%

Volatility & Risk

El Pollo Loco has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FAT Brands has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.1% of El Pollo Loco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of FAT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 47.1% of El Pollo Loco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

El Pollo Loco beats FAT Brands on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc., develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of May 04, 2022, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses one restaurant in the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Chicken Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

